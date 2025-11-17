Browns Rookie Is Drawing All-Pro Hype

The Cleveland Browns found a special player with the first pick of the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger continues to prove why scouts fell in love with him after being relatively unknown earlier in the process.

He’s been compared to retired Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly, and for good reason. They play with the same ferocity and relentless hard-hitting style, and they have outstanding instincts in coverage.

With that in mind, ESPN analyst Field Yates recently gave Schwesinger some All-Pro hype.

“Carson Schwesinger is unbelievable. Looks like a future All-Pro inside linebacker,” Yates wrote on X.

Schwesinger Emerges As Defensive Anchor Amid Browns’ Struggles

Schwesinger was all over the field in the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He had 11 combined tackles (eight solo), two tackles for loss, and one interception.

For the season, he is up to 85 combined tackles (38 solo), eight tackles for loss, five QB hits, two passes defended, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks. He is likely the leading candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He holds a 71.1 PFF grade, which ranks 25th among all linebackers, and he’s only going to keep getting better with more NFL game experience.

It’s hard to find a silver lining or say anything positive when the Browns have just two wins in 10 games. Even so, it’s become quite evident that the team has found a building block to anchor its defense for many years to come.

Schwesinger’s instincts and defensive IQ have been evident since training camp, but his ability to make impactful plays in critical moments has set him apart. Coaches have also praised his work ethic and leadership, which were evident in the responsibilities given to him on defense.

With as disappointing as the Browns’ season has been, Schweisnger’s development is a bright spot.

