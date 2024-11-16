Browns Rookie Is Likely Headed To IR

The Cleveland Browns’ defensive line depth faces another challenge as rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been sidelined with a knee injury.

The timing is particularly concerning for Cleveland, coming on the heels of Za’Darius Smith’s trade to the Detroit Lions before the deadline.

Hall, who showed promise as a potential contributor to fill the void, was added to the injury report and subsequently missed practice.

The situation took a more serious turn following a recent session when the Browns officially ruled Hall out for their Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski provided a sobering update, indicating that Hall’s knee issue could keep him out for an extended period.

“Kevin Stefanski said Mike Hall Jr. (knee) is out for a period of time and a candidate for injured reserve,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote on X.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Mike Hall Jr. (knee) is out for a period of time and a candidate for injured reserve. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 15, 2024

Hall’s brief stint this season has been modest, with five tackles in his four games.

However, the 21-year-old’s potential remains intriguing.

Despite the limited statistical impact, his youth and raw talent suggest room for considerable development, whether he returns later this season or focuses on honing his skills during the offseason.

The long-term vision of pairing Hall with Myles Garrett still holds promise for Cleveland’s defensive front.

Yet, the immediate concern centers on Hall’s recovery timeline. Should he land on injured reserve, NFL rules would mandate a minimum four-game absence.

The Browns coaching staff continues to monitor the situation closely, with more clarity expected in the coming days regarding Hall’s status and the team’s plans to address his absence on the defensive line.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Gives Latest Update On His Health