Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rookie Is Quietly Rounding Into Form

Browns Rookie Is Quietly Rounding Into Form

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Rookie Is Quietly Rounding Into Form
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get anything going on offense on Sunday. The Chicago Bears put plenty of pressure on Shedeur Sanders, and he had his worst game as a rookie.

The first-year quarterback out of Colorado completed just 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards and three interceptions. He was sacked five times for a loss of 35 yards, and he led the team in rushing yards with 24. That’s not going to get the job done very often.

Nevertheless, as tough as the loss was, there was still a silver lining.

As shown by team analyst Nick Wilson on X, rookie kicker Andre Szmyt has proven to be a reliable weapon.

He knocked down a huge 50-yarder in Soldier Field’s blistering cold, and his rookie season has turned out to be a positive:

“I was dead wrong about Andre Szmyt. He’s turned himself into a heckuva kicker. Great 50 yard make there,” Wilson posted on X.

Szmyt’s career started with an epic blunder. His late-game miss in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals was reminiscent of Dustin Hopkins’ debacle, and it seemed like he wasn’t going to be around for long.

Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone stood by him, and that has proven to be the right decision so far. Through the first 14 games of his pro career, the 27-year-old has knocked down 18 of 21 field goal attempts, all while making 20 of 21 extra points. Granted, the Browns’ offensive shortcomings have made them too reliant on their kickers at times, and he would’ve gotten even more opportunities to score somewhere else.

Still, for now, he should continue to be in charge of those duties, at least to start next season as well.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Is Facing Pressure At NFL-Record Levels
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
Browns In Favorable 2026 Draft Position After Loss To Bears
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 12: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers before the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Shedeur Sanders Endorses Browns Rookie For Bigger Role
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Shedeur Sanders Is Facing Pressure At NFL-Record Levels
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Browns Rookie WR Could Play Key Role In 2026
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Carson Schwesinger #49 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Luther Burden III #10 of the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Browns Rookie Continues To Shine Despite Losses
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Insider Calls Out Browns Ownership After Loss To Bears
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation