Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, September 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rookie Joined Elite Company In Week 1

Browns Rookie Joined Elite Company In Week 1

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Rookie Joined Elite Company In Week 1
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season showcased several tight ends who made immediate impacts through sharp route-running and solid production.

Cleveland Browns rookie Harold Fannin Jr. stood out among this group, posting numbers that put him alongside some of the position’s biggest stars.

Fantasy Points Data revealed that Fannin recorded an 11 percent route win rate in his NFL debut.

This placed him in elite company with Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts, trailing only top performers like Brock Bowers (22%), Tucker Kraft (18%), T.J. Hockenson (17%), and Dalton Schultz (15%).

Route win rate measures how often a receiver successfully beats his defender on passing routes.

For a rookie tight end to match Kelce’s percentage speaks volumes about his early ability to create separation and impact the passing game.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Fannin caught seven passes for 63 yards on nine targets during Cleveland’s narrow 17-16 loss.

His production and efficiency metrics showed versatility that’s rare for first-year players at the position.

While Bowers and Kraft posted higher percentages due to their experience and established roles, Fannin’s debut performance signals real promise.

He actually outpaced veteran teammate David Njoku in both target volume and route metrics, highlighting the Browns’ commitment to using multiple tight ends.

This approach creates favorable matchups for Cleveland. Fannin can exploit coverage from linebackers or slot corners while Njoku handles his traditional responsibilities.

The combination gives the Browns flexibility in their offensive schemes.

As Cleveland faces tougher opponents ahead, Fannin’s Week 1 showing provides a strong foundation.

His performance adds both competition and depth to the tight end room while demonstrating how rookies can make meaningful contributions from day one.

NEXT:  Joe Flacco Reveals Honest Thoughts About Baltimore Return
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation