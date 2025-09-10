Browns Rookie Joined Elite Company In Week 1

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season showcased several tight ends who made immediate impacts through sharp route-running and solid production.

Cleveland Browns rookie Harold Fannin Jr. stood out among this group, posting numbers that put him alongside some of the position’s biggest stars.

Fantasy Points Data revealed that Fannin recorded an 11 percent route win rate in his NFL debut.

This placed him in elite company with Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts, trailing only top performers like Brock Bowers (22%), Tucker Kraft (18%), T.J. Hockenson (17%), and Dalton Schultz (15%).

Highest Week 1 route win rate at TE: 22% – Brock Bowers

18% – Tucker Kraft

17% – T.J. Hockenson

15% – Dalton Schultz

11% – Harold Fannin Jr.

11% – Travis Kelce

11% – Kyle Pitts (Source: @FantasyPtsData – every route is charted by humans) — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) September 9, 2025

Route win rate measures how often a receiver successfully beats his defender on passing routes.

For a rookie tight end to match Kelce’s percentage speaks volumes about his early ability to create separation and impact the passing game.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Fannin caught seven passes for 63 yards on nine targets during Cleveland’s narrow 17-16 loss.

His production and efficiency metrics showed versatility that’s rare for first-year players at the position.

While Bowers and Kraft posted higher percentages due to their experience and established roles, Fannin’s debut performance signals real promise.

He actually outpaced veteran teammate David Njoku in both target volume and route metrics, highlighting the Browns’ commitment to using multiple tight ends.

This approach creates favorable matchups for Cleveland. Fannin can exploit coverage from linebackers or slot corners while Njoku handles his traditional responsibilities.

The combination gives the Browns flexibility in their offensive schemes.

As Cleveland faces tougher opponents ahead, Fannin’s Week 1 showing provides a strong foundation.

His performance adds both competition and depth to the tight end room while demonstrating how rookies can make meaningful contributions from day one.

