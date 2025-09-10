Joe Flacco Reveals Honest Thoughts About Baltimore Return

The Cleveland Browns head into Week 2 facing a challenging road test against the Baltimore Ravens.

The matchup brings added storylines as veteran quarterback Joe Flacco prepares to return to M&T Bank Stadium for the first time since leaving Baltimore following the 2018 season.

This AFC North divisional clash carries emotional weight for Flacco, who spent his first decade in the league with the Ravens and captured Super Bowl XLVII MVP honors.

The 40-year-old quarterback has openly discussed what this homecoming means to him.

“I have not been back in that stadium since 2018. Listen, it’s gonna be cool, I love playing there, so it’ll be neat. My family’s going to be able to drive down to it. It’ll be a little bit different going into Baltimore on the opposing team, but it’s an awesome place to play, and it will be something that I’ll be excited about,” Flacco said recently.

The Browns enter as underdogs after a heartbreaking one-point loss to Cincinnati in Week 1.

Flacco completed passes for 290 yards and one touchdown but threw two costly interceptions.

Missed kicks and turnovers ultimately decided the outcome in what could have been a statement victory.

Cleveland’s playoff run in 2023 showcased Flacco’s veteran leadership after he earned Comeback Player of the Year honors.

His ability to guide the team through adversity remains a key asset as the Browns look to bounce back from their season opener.

Baltimore also stumbled in Week 1 with a loss to Buffalo, setting up a matchup between two teams eager to avoid falling behind early in the division race.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has expressed confidence that his team can elevate its performance level.

An upset victory over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens would send ripples throughout the league and provide validation for Cleveland’s offseason moves.

