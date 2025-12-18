Browns Rookie Lands On Impressive WR List

The Cleveland Browns are looking to clean things up after a rough 31-3 loss at the Chicago Bears last week, where the offense took a major step back after an impressive performance the week prior against the Tennessee Titans. The Browns have another tough matchup in Week 16 with the Buffalo Bills up next, and it will be interesting to see what kind of adjustments are made to get more juice out of the offense.

The offense as a whole hasn’t shown the kind of improvement many had hoped for on the heels of last year’s league-worst production. A big part of that has been the lack of production from the wide receiver room, which hasn’t pulled its weight and hasn’t made life easier for any of the three starting quarterbacks the team has gone through. That being said, there is one young receiver who has gradually worked his way into more and more work.

Analyst Ian Hartitz shared a graphic of wide receivers who have gotten the most targets 30+ yards downfield this season, and Browns rookie Isaiah Bond snuck on there with nine, of which he has caught four of.

“WR targets and receptions on passes thrown 30+ yards downfield this season,” Hartitz posted on X.

WR targets and receptions on passes thrown 30+ yards downfield this season

Catching four out of his nine deep balls has been an impressive development for Bond, who has benefited from Shedeur Sanders taking over under center over the past month. Sanders has opened up the offense due to his ability to air it out, which is something Dillon Gabriel struggled mightily with. That plays right into Bond’s hand, and with three games left, hopefully, he can get even more of these targets.

The rookie has plenty of talent and is capable of much more than fans have seen so far, so we’ll see if he can add more to his repertoire over the rest of this season and next year as well.

