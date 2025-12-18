Jim Schwartz Raves About Rookie Defender

It’s been a season to remember for Cleveland Browns rookie Carson Schwesinger. He has been a defensive powerhouse all year, even as he has battled injuries and adjusted to playing in the NFL. While speaking to the media, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz spoke about Schwesinger and what he has been doing in his rookie campaign.

Like many others, Schwartz has been impressed by the young player’s toughness and consistency through serious pain.

“He’s played outstanding for us. He has really impressed me with his toughness and his ability to play through some injuries and some pain. That shows a lot of grit, that shows a lot of toughness,” Schwartz said.

Carson's toughness has impressed everyone around him this season pic.twitter.com/ylnKQv0Jtz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 18, 2025

The accolades have been coming in all season, but this might be one of the most important for Schwesinger, as it speaks to his team’s opinion of him. If Schwartz and the rest of the coaching staff have such a favorable opinion of him, he could be with the Browns for a very long time.

It’s not often that a team is able to find such a star in the second round of the draft, but Schwesinger has been a perfect choice since coming to the team. And although the aforementioned injuries have been troublesome, Schwesinger has pushed through as best he can and has participated in all 14 games this year. He sits atop the race for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and has been reminding fans that even though the Browns have a lot of problems, their defense isn’t one of them.

There is a hope that if he keeps developing his skills and stays healthy, he could help the Browns be competitive soon, even if this year was a loss.

NEXT:

Wyatt Teller Gets Honest About His Future With Browns