Browns Insider Reveals Troublesome Player Observation During Bears Loss

The Cleveland Browns are on the heels of one of their worst losses of the season. They weren’t expected to beat the Chicago Bears coming into their Week 15 clash, but many believed they would be competitive, at the very least.

Instead, the Browns put on a wildly inspiring performance, as many fans and analysts have noted.

Tony Grossi discussed this at length on his ESPN Cleveland show, “The Daily Grossi,” indicating that the lack of outdoor preparation was a contributing factor to this loss, along with their attitude.

“The fact is, they went out there and did not want to be out there at all. Only a handful of players, I thought, came to play, and that was Shedeur, Carson Schwesinger, and Myles Garrett,” Grossi said.

Grossi believes that there was limited motivation from nearly every Browns player throughout this game, which didn’t help their chances against one of the best teams in the NFC. Granted, they are already eliminated from playoff contention, so that could certainly be in the back of their minds, but there are a lot of young players on this team.

Putting a strong effort forward at this part of the season is where players can show the coaching staff what they can do in the midst of adversity and frustration. Grossi made special mention of rookies Shedeur Sanders and Schwesinger working hard throughout, along with Isaiah Bond, but was largely disappointed with everyone else.

It will be interesting to see what team morale looks like over their final three regular-season games, especially after this loss to the Bears. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier with the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers as their next two opponents, so the Browns will certainly have their work cut out for themselves.

