Former Player Offers Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders’ mime routine in the Cleveland Browns’ locker room likely wasn’t meant for entertainment.

The rookie quarterback likely chose silence over words to push back against what he views as unfair criticism.

By answering reporters with gestures instead of spoken responses, he likely wanted to highlight his frustration with how the narratives around him have developed.

Former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman offered blunt advice on how Sanders should navigate this situation moving forward.

“There’s some things I absolutely don’t like about what Shedeur did. You wish he just gave a straight answer, ‘Hey, I gotta get out there and play football,’ and kept it easy. He just added fuel to the fire. I don’t like giving people something more. If Shedeur gives a short answer, all these things go away. Now, he’s the main talk on all the sports shows. You just wish he didn’t give them ammo. Don’t give them extra ammo. I’m just hoping now he learns from this situation,” Merriman said.

"Don't give them extra ammo" – that was the message to #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders from former NFL standout @shawnemerriman after the "mime" like response to the media. pic.twitter.com/0mYUlTUYR4 — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) October 2, 2025

The unusual display came after ESPN analyst Rex Ryan publicly criticized Sanders following the rookie’s claim that he could outperform many NFL starters.

Ryan called Sanders an “embarrassment” despite the quarterback sitting third on Cleveland’s depth chart.

Some sympathized with Sanders’ frustration over how his words get interpreted and repackaged.

Others called the routine immature and counterproductive for a quarterback room already dealing with uncertainty.

Cleveland’s depth chart remains unchanged for now. Dillon Gabriel holds the starting position with Joe Flacco backing him up, leaving Sanders third on the depth chart.

NEXT:

Revealing Stat Could Spell Trouble For Dillon Gabriel