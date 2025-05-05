Browns Rookie Named Among ‘Most Questionable Picks’ In Draft

The Cleveland Browns needed to find a new quarterback this offseason.

They may have gone a little too far by getting four instead.

Joe Flacco clearly won’t be a long-term solution at the position, but they seemed to be quite high on Kenny Pickett, who’s still young.

Then, they took Dillon Gabriel in the third round, who some thought was a bit of a reach before trading up to get Shedeur Sanders.

As solid as the Sanders pick was in the fifth round, drafting two rookie quarterbacks with questionable upside was an odd move.

If you factor in that they added another first-round pick in next year’s star-studded quarterback class, it’s even more odd.

That’s why Josh Edwards of CBS Sports believes that drafting Sanders was one of the most questionable picks in the entire draft.

“Sanders was great value in the fifth round, but the vision does not make sense. Cleveland traded out of the opportunity to select Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter in exchange for a future first-round pick. The thought is that the organization will be looking to draft its quarterback of the future next year. The team ideally would have conviction on both rookie quarterbacks, including Dillon Gabriel, before potentially bringing in another young quarterback next April. It would be a weird situation to bring a first-round pick into. Plus, how would training camp repetitions be divvied up?” Edwards wrote.

Granted, even if Sanders isn’t a starting-caliber player right now, it made sense to get him after he slid so much.

The Browns didn’t have to give up much for a player with extensive baggage who might also be humbled after being sent such a clear message.

Nevertheless, it also made the Dillon Gabriel pick questionable.

Now, there’s a big chance that one of the four quarterbacks they brought in won’t even make the roster, and even if they all do, it will be quite challenging to share reps and give all of them a legitimate chance to earn the starting job.

