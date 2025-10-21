Browns Rookie Nominated For Notable NFL Award

The Cleveland Browns’ rookie class of 2025 may be one for the ages.

In fact, their Week 7 victory against the Miami Dolphins was the first time this decade that an NFL team had a rookie lead it in passing, rushing, receiving and tackling in a game.

However, as good as those players have been, one of them stands out from the rest.

Quinshon Judikins has been one of the best running backs in the league, and not just among rookies.

That’s why, after another strong performance, he’s a nominee for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week.

He’s joined by Jaxson Dart, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Shemar James and Oronde Gadsden.

Who should be the @pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 7? Vote now: https://t.co/aSx1vIATxP pic.twitter.com/FDejNDwnXq — NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2025

Judkins scored three touchdowns in the lopsided win against Miami, though other than one long run, it wasn’t an efficient outing.

He struggled to get much going on his other carries, with the Dolphins’ defense clearly focused on stopping the Browns’ running game in rainy conditions.

He managed to break out for an explosive score early in the game, and he has been able to find success near the goal line with five TDs overall.

Despite missing Week 1 and getting limited carries in Weeks 2 and 6, Judkins is 11th in the NFL with 467 rushing yards, which is more than established stars Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs.

The rookie is also tied for fifth in touchdowns and has the seventh-most carries (109).

