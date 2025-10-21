NFL Insider Raises Major Concern About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns are about to start Dillon Gabriel at quarterback for the fourth consecutive week.

So far, they have won one of his first three starts, though they were close to having two victories.

Nevertheless, Gabriel has yet to make fans feel that he is the long-term solution at the position.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Josina Anderson recently questioned whether the Browns have already seen enough from the rookie, who may not have the upside the team needs.

“The process has been fair to Dillon. The question still goes back to: is Dillon Gabriel the long-term solution for the Cleveland Browns? And when he’s on the field, is this the quarterback who is going to inspire that motivation, that confidence, that aura that you want from your quarterback? I’m not sure that that’s him. That doesn’t mean he’s not good. That doesn’t mean he’s not going to have a career in the NFL,” Anderson said.

📞"The process has been very fair to (Gabriel). The question still goes back to is he the long term solution? When he's on the field, is this the QB that will inspire motivation and confidence that you want? I'm not sure." @JosinaAnderson on her concerns with Dillon Gabriel🏈 pic.twitter.com/HxBUgarUwv — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 21, 2025

The Browns probably wanted to wait a little longer before starting Gabriel, who was a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He made his first start in London against the Minnesota Vikings, and he played two very good and physical defenses with the Pittsburgh Steelers following that.

Then, when he finally got to play a home game, there were strong winds and some rain, and the Browns’ defense dominated the Miami Dolphins, so he didn’t have to do much.

Gabriel is playing mistake-free football, but it’s hard to evaluate any quarterback in this boring and predictable offense.

Given his physical limitations and some pre-draft concerns about his NFL future, it’s hard to feel confident about him as the potential franchise QB.

Unless the Browns give him a longer leash, there’s no way to tell whether he’s the right guy for the job.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Relationship With Mike Vrabel