Browns Rookie Predicted To ‘Outperform’ Draft Status

The Cleveland Browns’ rookie class has plenty of pressure to deliver immediate results after a disappointing season.

Fortunately, these new Browns seem up for the challenge, with one mid-round pick expected to outperform where he was selected.

Justin Siejak of News 4 Buffalo tweeted a list of 2025 NFL Draft picks he expected to outperform their draft status, and it included Browns third-round pick Harold Fannin Jr.

2025 #NFL draft picks I expect to outperform their draft status: – #Chiefs OT Josh Simmons (32)

– #Bears WR Luther Burden (37)

– #Browns TE Harold Fannin (67)

– #Titans S Kevin Winston Jr. (82)

– #Falcons S Xavier Watts (97)

– #Titans WR Elic Ayomanor (136)

– #Panthers DT Cam… — Justin Siejak 📝 (@justinsiejak) July 4, 2025

Fannin was projected to be selected higher, according to many mocks leading up to the draft, largely due to the tight end’s historic 2024 season when he set FBS records with 117 receptions and 1,555 receiving yards for Bowling Green.

He is the type of receiving option who should be able to carve out a role right away, especially considering how desperately Cleveland’s offense needs reliable pass-catchers to emerge.

The Browns didn’t upgrade much at wide receiver, so Fannin and David Njoku could be on the field together quite a bit, as reports suggest head coach Kevin Stefanski will use more 12 personnel this season.

Fannin could have gone off the draft board much sooner, so the Browns are fortunate that they were able to get a high-upside weapon at No. 67 overall.

Their rookie class has a ton of potential, and the offense needs players to emerge right away to ensure it doesn’t finish last in scoring again.

