Spencer Rattler Offers Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders

Last season, 12 of the 14 NFL playoff teams had a starting quarterback who was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

That significantly magnifies the Cleveland Browns’ future at the position.

Despite a glaring need, the Browns did not select a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, recently said he believes the Browns ended up with a talented QB despite waiting to choose one.

Rattler praised rookie Shedeur Sanders, offering candid advice and opinions about the fellow fifth-round pick.

“He’s a talented QB, as we all know. He’s going to have his own path. Everybody has a different path. Everybody can’t go first round, second round. Everybody has their own path, so take it step by step. Take it day by day. I know he’ll be great. I know he’s got a level head and knows what to do, obviously runs in the family. I know he is going to work hard and be a great player,” Rattler said on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

🔥 Shedeur Sanders & Browns. Saints QB @SpencerRattler Talks #12 "He's a talented QB. I know he'll be great. I know he's got a level head and knows what to do. I know he is going to work hard and be a great player" 📽️ @RichEisenShow pic.twitter.com/kEgS7sWatr — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) July 4, 2025

Sanders was evaluated as a first-round talent but fell much further than expected.

Now, he is competing to make Cleveland’s roster.

The Browns selected both Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in this year’s draft, giving the team four quarterbacks to choose from, including Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Typically, teams carry only three quarterbacks on their active roster during the season, suggesting that Cleveland will have to part with one of the QBs before the campaign begins.

