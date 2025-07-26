Browns Rookie QB Earning Praise For Polished Play

Cleveland Browns’ third-round pick Dillon Gabriel has been quietly making his case while working primarily with the second and third units during team drills at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

The Oregon product has shown the kind of steady improvement that catches coaching attention without generating headlines.

His limited opportunities have showcased exactly what made him an appealing draft target.

Analyst Lance Reisland recently shared his observations during a segment on the Afternoon Drive show.

“I’ve been very impressed with Dillon Gabriel. What he does very well is he’s very polished. So, his footwork is very polished. You can tell he’s been at a bunch of different schools, where he’s had to throw it from different launch points. So, what you see out of him is a very cognitive smart kid, where he’s going through his progressions, and he makes really good decisions and quick decisions, and you have to when you’re shorter. If you know where you’re going with the football, you can get rid of it a little bit quicker. He seems to be doing that pretty well,” Reisland said.

Gabriel currently sits behind Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco in the quarterback rotation.

Both veterans continue handling most first-team repetitions while Deshaun Watson remains sidelined with injury.

However, his mental approach and preparation habits have drawn consistent praise from coaches and front office staff.

GM Andrew Berry has acknowledged the possibility of keeping all four quarterbacks on the roster.

Roster constraints could complicate that scenario, but Gabriel’s early showings have strengthened his position.

His case extends beyond simply making the team to potentially contributing in a meaningful role during the 2025 season.

