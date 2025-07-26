Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, July 26, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Highlights Rising Rookie In Browns Camp

Insider Highlights Rising Rookie In Browns Camp

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Highlights Rising Rookie In Browns Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had the worst scoring offense in the NFL in 2024, along with a league-worst turnover differential and a second-worst total of 66 sacks allowed.

In order to ensure this doesn’t carry over to this season, the Browns had to bring in some new weapons in the 2025 NFL Draft.

One of the most intriguing was third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who set NCAA single-season records with 117 catches and 1,555 receiving yards for Bowling Green last year.

Insider Lance Reisland recently shared a clip of Fannin at training camp and explained why fans should be excited about his potential.

“Here is a great look at what the position flexibility and skill set of Fannin does to a defense. Defense is forced to use a corner on Fannin outside at No. 1. This leaves [Jerry] Jeudy, in the slot, on a LB inside. Easy pitch and catch,” Reisland wrote on X.

There were a few raised eyebrows when the Browns used a third-round pick on a tight end despite having David Njoku on the roster, but Fannin’s dynamic receiving ability will allow head coach Kevin Stefanski to get creative and move him around the field.

Having both Fannin and Njoku will enable the Browns to run more plays out of their preferred 12 personnel.

Cleveland didn’t make any significant upgrades at wide receiver aside from taking a flyer on Diontae Johnson, and the offense needs the best playmakers on the field, regardless of what position they play.

Fannin already looks like he could be a real problem for opposing defenses, even as a 21-year-old rookie, so if he keeps showing out in camp, he is going to become a significant part of the offense.

NEXT:  Dan Orlovsky Sees Only 2 Real QB Options In Cleveland
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation