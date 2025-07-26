Insider Highlights Rising Rookie In Browns Camp

The Cleveland Browns had the worst scoring offense in the NFL in 2024, along with a league-worst turnover differential and a second-worst total of 66 sacks allowed.

In order to ensure this doesn’t carry over to this season, the Browns had to bring in some new weapons in the 2025 NFL Draft.

One of the most intriguing was third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who set NCAA single-season records with 117 catches and 1,555 receiving yards for Bowling Green last year.

Insider Lance Reisland recently shared a clip of Fannin at training camp and explained why fans should be excited about his potential.

“Here is a great look at what the position flexibility and skill set of Fannin does to a defense. Defense is forced to use a corner on Fannin outside at No. 1. This leaves [Jerry] Jeudy, in the slot, on a LB inside. Easy pitch and catch,” Reisland wrote on X.

There were a few raised eyebrows when the Browns used a third-round pick on a tight end despite having David Njoku on the roster, but Fannin’s dynamic receiving ability will allow head coach Kevin Stefanski to get creative and move him around the field.

Having both Fannin and Njoku will enable the Browns to run more plays out of their preferred 12 personnel.

Cleveland didn’t make any significant upgrades at wide receiver aside from taking a flyer on Diontae Johnson, and the offense needs the best playmakers on the field, regardless of what position they play.

Fannin already looks like he could be a real problem for opposing defenses, even as a 21-year-old rookie, so if he keeps showing out in camp, he is going to become a significant part of the offense.

