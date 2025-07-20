Former Player Sounds Alarm On Browns’ WR Room

The Cleveland Browns’ offense needs to be far better during the 2025 NFL season to give the team any sort of hope of competing in the AFC North.

The Browns were decimated by injuries to their offensive line last season, but Deshaun Watson also did them no favors with his poor play under center.

Even after head coach Kevin Stefanski made the switch to Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson following Watson’s torn Achilles, Cleveland continued to struggle to score.

Heading into training camp, the Browns have more options to choose from in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

While all four will have their opportunities to start games, Cleveland’s offense still feels lacking because of its lack of explosive receiver options.

In fact, former players like Cecil Shorts believe the Browns need at least one more veteran wideout to make their offense go.

“The Browns’ wide receiver room may be one of the worst groups on the team. That’s simply because they have a lot of potential, but potential doesn’t mean you’ve done anything yet. I do think you need to add competition to the room. I’m a firm believer in when you bring in competition, the cream will rise to the top. I still think you should go out and try and get another vet. Go out and bring somebody else in to compete to help elevate this room, because this room needs to be elevated, no matter who the quarterback is,” Shorts said.

The wide receiver room features Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, and plenty of young talent.

As Shorts noted, Cleveland should seriously consider acquiring one more wide receiver to bolster the position group.

