Former Browns Player Makes Big Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ four-way quarterback race will continue to be the storyline to follow for a while longer.

Even when the Browns do name a starter, chances are that fans and analysts will continue to debate whether they chose the right one or if someone else should or would eventually get the chance.

Then again, as big a logjam as the team has at the most crucial position, former Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, like most people, believes that Shedeur Sanders should get the nod.

Hawkins said that though Sanders isn’t necessarily the most physically gifted quarterback, the Browns don’t have anybody who stands out from the rest of the pack, and he also likes his poise and demeanor on the field.

“Shedeur Sanders has a real chance to be the starter, and the reason being is that there isn’t anything going on with the Browns’ offense as it pertains to quarterback that is super sexy. You know what you get in Joe Flacco. You hope that Kenny Pickett grabs the reins. I don’t think Kenny Pickett has done that thus far, so it comes down to Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur’s not going to wow you when you see him throw it or his athletic ability. When the pads get on and you watch him go through his process, he looks like a vet compared to what you typically see out of a rookie,” Hawkins said on “Get Up.”

🔥 Shedeur QB1. Browns Players Know Their QB. @Hawk Speaks "Shedeur Sanders has a real chance to be the starter. He looks like a vet compared to what you typically see out of a rookie" pic.twitter.com/pjDjDGCQSq — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) June 17, 2025

Sanders’ physical traits have always seemed average at best, as he’s not going to wow anybody with speed, strength or athleticism.

But what he lacks in tools, he makes up for with top-notch decision-making and accuracy.

He might not be a long-term solution, and even if he is, he might never be a superstar.

That doesn’t mean he’s not the best option and the best hope for this team right now.

There’s no point in rolling with Flacco if he’s not going to be there for multiple seasons, and Sanders seems to have a higher upside than Pickett or Gabriel.

