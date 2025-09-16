Browns Rookie Sends Confident Message About Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns haven’t looked sharp on offense so far this season.

Joe Flacco had some unlucky bounces but was effective at times in Week 1.

That wasn’t the case in Week 2, and head coach Kevin Stefanski’s frustration was evident.

Nevertheless, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. still has the utmost confidence in his veteran quarterback.

“Like I said, we are this close, and [Joe’s] going to do a good job of taking those shots and things like that,” Fannin said. “I mean (the plays are) going to come. It’s going to come.”

Despite an 0-2 start caused primarily by the offensive woes, Flacco’s chemistry with Fannin has been a positive development.

They have connected on 12 receptions for 111 receiving yards, an average of 9.3 yards per catch.

Fannin has yet to score his first NFL touchdown, with both of Flacco’s TD throws going to wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

Fannin’s ability to pile up yards after the catch and his steady hands have been a silver lining for the Browns’ ever-struggling offense.

While veteran tight end David Njoku has still been featured in the passing game, it’s clear that the Browns want to give Fannin as many touches as he can handle, and his role should grow as the season goes on.

Whether it’ll be with Flacco at quarterback remains to be seen.

Stefanski doesn’t seem to want the gunslinger version of him. He wants the game manager.

After getting pulled and replaced by Dillon Gabriel late in the Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the leash may be getting shorter for the 40-year-old.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals 'Nightmare' QB Scenario For Browns