Browns Rookie Showing Major Promise

The Cleveland Browns have some major problems on offense.

Their quarterback play has been subpar, to say the least, and their banged-up offensive line isn’t getting much going.

However, their rookies have certainly been a bright spot.

That’s particularly the case with Isaiah Bond.

As shown by Matt Waldman on X, the rookie wide receiver may have been the second-best offensive player on the team, besides rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, in the Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Isaiah Bond continues making plays when called upon. #Browns. pic.twitter.com/RyAUeGQJY0 — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 29, 2025

Bond turned six targets into three receptions for 58 yards.

Cedric Tillman was injured during the game, and head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t seem to trust Jamari Thrash, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bond become WR2 by the end of the season.

He might even make a case to be WR1.

Jerry Jeudy has struggled mightily with drops, poor route running, and a lack of separation.

Given the way that the first-year players have performed so far, the Browns might feel confident giving Bond a bigger role.

He wasn’t selected during the 2025 NFL Draft, in large part because he was facing charges for an alleged sexual assault. He was not indicted, and the legal matter was resolved.

He was projected to be a Day 2 pick, so he was a big addition for the Browns as an undrafted free agent.

Even though he was brought along slowly after missing time in training camp, he seems to be up to speed now and is providing the offense with a much-needed spark.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders' Sideline Moment On Sunday Draws Attention