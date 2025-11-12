Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 12, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns’ Rookie Usage Reaches Historic Levels

Browns’ Rookie Usage Reaches Historic Levels

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns’ Rookie Usage Reaches Historic Levels
(Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

 

To say that the Cleveland Browns haven’t fared well this season wouldn’t even tell half of the story. However, it hasn’t been all negative for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

If anything, the rookies have been a beacon of hope and a light at the end of the tunnel. Most of them look like building blocks for this team, and they should lead the way back to the top at some point.

The Browns are clearly delighted with their play. They’re trusting them to grow through their mistakes, and they’re approaching this as a developmental season.

As pointed out by Andrew Siciliano on X, the Browns have given their rookies 280 offensive touches this season. That’s the most in the entire league through nine games in the past 26 years, per NFL Plus Research. It’s also the second-most through nine games in the Super Bowl era behind only the 1968 expansion AFL Bengals.

The Browns, unfortunately, still don’t seem to have a starting quarterback. Dillon Gabriel hasn’t looked the part in his first five starts in the pros, and they don’t seem eager to give Shedeur Sanders a chance right now. But outside of that, this rookie class has been nothing short of spectacular.

For years, the fans and the media have criticized GM Andrew Berry for his draft-day decisions, and rightfully so. But now, after all this time, it seems like he’s finally hit one out of the park, and this class has been so good that it may help him keep his job for a little longer.

NEXT:  Insider Raises Alarming Concern About Shedeur Sanders, Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation