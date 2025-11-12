Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Insider Raises Alarming Concern About Shedeur Sanders, Browns

Brandon Marcus
(Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans are getting more than a little impatient with their team’s approach to Shedeur Sanders. The season is now halfway over, and Sanders still hasn’t suited up and taken on the role of quarterback. Understandably, many people are loudly and repeatedly asking why.

Speaking to ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said that he isn’t sure what’s happening with Sanders and the team. He noted that the organization has seemingly prevented Sanders from talking to the press, and head coach Kevin Stefanski won’t even utter the rookie’s name.

“I can’t explain what’s going on either, you have a coach who won’t even say his name,” Grossi said.

At this point, the entire debacle is starting to get weird. Some fans are predicting that Sanders won’t ever be the quarterback this season, even if the Browns continue to lose.

Week after week, these same fans have been hoping to see Sanders take to the field, and week after week, they have been disappointed. And now Stefanski isn’t even talking about Sanders, making it seem like chances are dwindling even more.

It would be one thing if the Browns were in playoff contention, but their 2-7 record makes a postseason run nearly impossible. Therefore, a lot of followers believe now is the time to give Sanders his shot.

For many, it seems like the Browns have nothing to lose but a lot to gain by allowing Sanders to get comfortable on the field with the rest of his team. Yet, for reasons unknown, he remains on the sidelines.

The Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, and it’ll be the latest opportunity for Stefanski to reveal his plans about Sanders or face more questions from the press and fans.

