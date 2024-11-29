Insider Reveals Juan Thornhill’s Status For Broncos Game

Browns safety Juan Thornhill has had multiple injuries over the past two years, keeping him from participating in multiple games for Cleveland since the team acquired him during the 2023 offseason.

Now, another injury could keep the talented defender off the field for an upcoming primetime contest.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed on Friday that Thornhill did not practice on Thursday as he re-aggravated his previous calf injury, suggesting his status for Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos could be in question.

“Browns Juan Thornhill (DNP Thursday) injured his calf on Monday. Doesn’t know if he’ll be ready to face the Broncos, but he’s trending in the right direction. Spent 5 games on IR with calf injury suffered in Wk. 1,” Cabot wrote.

Thornhill has been a strong defensive presence since entering the league, but this year ranks among his worst professional seasons to date.

In six games this year, the safety has recorded 32 tackles – including 20 solo tackles – and broken up one pass for the Browns.

Thornhill has been targeted 18 times through six games, but the defensive back has allowed 12 of those passes to be completed for 251 yards and three touchdowns according to Pro Football Reference.

In total, Thornhill has played in 17 of a possible 28 games to date for the Browns over the past two regular seasons.

The safety isn’t the only player struggling this year in the Browns’ defensive backfield; through the team’s first 11 games, only one pass has been intercepted by a safety or cornerback, a significant difference from last year’s results.

