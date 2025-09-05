Stephen A. Smith Makes Eye-Catching Browns Prediction

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 NFL season with questions surrounding their potential in one of football’s most brutal divisions.

The AFC North has built a reputation for unpredictable outcomes where any team can beat another on any given Sunday.

Cleveland made several roster moves during the offseason that have created both hope and uncertainty as they prepare for another campaign.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently weighed in on what the Browns might accomplish in such a competitive landscape.

“I think they can win 7. I think that, obviously, the AFC North is highly competitive, and no matter how dormant somebody is, somehow they find a way to win a game or two against one another. So, I take that into consideration, along with some of the other games in the schedule, I think they could pull out 7 wins,” Smith said on First Take.

Cleveland heads into 2025 with a roster undergoing significant changes, especially on offense.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is positioned to start the season. However, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are also being developed.

The defense remains Cleveland’s strength and should keep games competitive throughout the season.

While the schedule presents tough matchups, opportunities exist against weaker opponents where the Browns could capitalize.

Most analysts believe a playoff berth seems unlikely for Cleveland this season. The focus appears centered on growth and evaluating young talent.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have emphasized their commitment to rebuilding while assessing and developing players.

Despite being viewed as a team in transition, Cleveland still possesses enough talent to pull off upsets if players stay healthy.

Their ability to win close games could significantly impact both immediate results and the franchise’s future direction.

The 2025 campaign promises difficult tests, potential surprises, and crucial answers about where this organization is headed moving forward.

