Former Player Reveals How Browns Should Give Deshaun Watson Competition

Recent reports state that the Cleveland Browns will likely hold onto their current regime.

That means that Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry will remain head coach and general manager, respectively.

However, that also means that Deshaun Watson will likely be on the team.

Nevertheless, he’s not a lock to be the starter, as there will reportedly be some competition for the QB1 job.

With that in mind, former Browns star Joshua Cribbs argued that the Browns should not bring in a first-round rookie for the competition.

Talking on The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, he stated that he thinks the Browns should instead go after a proven veteran, someone who can actually put some pressure on Watson right away.

Who do you think will be the "QB Competition" that the Browns plan on bringing in for Deshaun Watson? #DawgPound "In my opinion, it's not a 1st round draft pick." –@JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/0gwn4rDCPq — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) November 30, 2024

The Browns could opt to keep Jameis Winston to compete with Watson, as he has already made a strong case for being this team’s starting quarterback.

They could also pursue options like Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones, or hope that Justin Fields doesn’t remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers and make a bid for him.

The free-agent quarterback class also includes Carson Wentz, Drew Lock, Zach Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Trey Lance, none of whom seem to be an upgrade over Winston.

If everything else fails, they could always turn to Joe Flacco, who led this team to the playoffs last season and may have been the best option to start this year as well.

