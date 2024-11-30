Browns Nation

Saturday, November 30, 2024
Former Player Reveals How Browns Should Give Deshaun Watson Competition

Former Player Reveals How Browns Should Give Deshaun Watson Competition

By
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

Recent reports state that the Cleveland Browns will likely hold onto their current regime.

That means that Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry will remain head coach and general manager, respectively.

However, that also means that Deshaun Watson will likely be on the team.

Nevertheless, he’s not a lock to be the starter, as there will reportedly be some competition for the QB1 job.

With that in mind, former Browns star Joshua Cribbs argued that the Browns should not bring in a first-round rookie for the competition.

Talking on The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, he stated that he thinks the Browns should instead go after a proven veteran, someone who can actually put some pressure on Watson right away.

The Browns could opt to keep Jameis Winston to compete with Watson, as he has already made a strong case for being this team’s starting quarterback.

They could also pursue options like Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones, or hope that Justin Fields doesn’t remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers and make a bid for him.

The free-agent quarterback class also includes Carson Wentz, Drew Lock, Zach Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Trey Lance, none of whom seem to be an upgrade over Winston.

If everything else fails, they could always turn to Joe Flacco, who led this team to the playoffs last season and may have been the best option to start this year as well.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation