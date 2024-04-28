Key Facts About All The Browns’ Day 3 Draft Picks

Every team in the NFL hit a home run in the 2024 NFL Draft this weekend, as far as anyone can tell.

It might be years before the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL know for sure.

That won’t stop fans and analysts from sharing their opinions on players they never heard of before Saturday.

General managers and coaches resort to reasoning, and the Browns are no different.

Here is the best reason for each of the Browns’ Day 3 NFL Draft picks.

WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville 5/156

Andrew Berry said he had his sights set on Jamari Thrash from the start.

That was not only because Thrash led all college players with 1,658 yards-after-catch since 2022.

More important is how he smoothly changes speeds and direction to easily track down inaccurate deep passes.

LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State 6/206

Watson dropped to the sixth round tagged with the “poor athlete” label and maybe his 2023 DUI charge.

But he will always be the first player in SEC history to lead the conference in both tackles (137) and sacks (10).

CB Myles Hardin, SDSU 7/227

Hardin is known as a fast and aggressive corner who alarmingly missed 11 games in 2 seasons.

But he played in all 13 games in 2023, and his aggressiveness will help him contribute to special teams.

DT Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati 7/243

Jowon Briggs is a married father of 3, an accomplished musician and singer, and earned 3 degrees at Cincinnati.

But will also use his massive upper body strength (39 bench presses) to jam up the middle of NFL offenses.

