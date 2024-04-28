Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, April 28, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Key Facts About All The Browns’ Day 3 Draft Picks

Key Facts About All The Browns’ Day 3 Draft Picks

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Every team in the NFL hit a home run in the 2024 NFL Draft this weekend, as far as anyone can tell.

It might be years before the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL know for sure.

That won’t stop fans and analysts from sharing their opinions on players they never heard of before Saturday.

General managers and coaches resort to reasoning, and the Browns are no different.

Here is the best reason for each of the Browns’ Day 3 NFL Draft picks.

 

WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville 5/156

Andrew Berry said he had his sights set on Jamari Thrash from the start.

That was not only because Thrash led all college players with 1,658 yards-after-catch since 2022.

More important is how he smoothly changes speeds and direction to easily track down inaccurate deep passes.

 

LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State 6/206

Watson dropped to the sixth round tagged with the “poor athlete” label and maybe his 2023 DUI charge.

But he will always be the first player in SEC history to lead the conference in both tackles (137) and sacks (10).

 

CB Myles Hardin, SDSU 7/227

Hardin is known as a fast and aggressive corner who alarmingly missed 11 games in 2 seasons.

But he played in all 13 games in 2023, and his aggressiveness will help him contribute to special teams.

 

DT Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati 7/243

Jowon Briggs is a married father of 3, an accomplished musician and singer, and earned 3 degrees at Cincinnati.

But will also use his massive upper body strength (39 bench presses) to jam up the middle of NFL offenses.

NEXT:  3 Things To Know About Browns' No. 85 Pick Zak Zinter
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Zak Zinter #65 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts prior to the 2024 CFP National Championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

3 Things To Know About Browns' No. 85 Pick Zak Zinter

1 day ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

3 Things To Know About No. 54 Pick Michael Hall Jr.

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Gives Clearest Answer Yet About Shoulder Rehab

1 day ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

PFF Mocks Notable WR To Browns In Round 2

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Reveals His Focus For 2024 Draft Picks

2 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks past a video board displaying an image of Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma after he was picked #1 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Lincoln Riley Reveals Shocking Draft Fact About Browns, Baker Mayfield

2 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Reveals How Browns Should Approach OL Starters

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Gregg Williams Makes A Surprising Claim About Browns' 2017 Draft

2 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Assistant GM Details How Browns Approach Late-Round Draft Picks

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Former Browns Draft Pick Set To Announce Multiple Picks

3 days ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Reveals 2 Biggest Things He's Looking Forward To This Season

3 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Has Strong Belief On What Position Browns Will Draft In Rd. 2

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Believes Browns Would Be Good Fit For LB Prospect

3 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Analyst Believes There Could Be A Shocker In The Top-10 Of Draft

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore Reveals 'Next Man Up' Mentality For Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Reveals If The Team Will Trade Into The Draft's First Round

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Insider Makes Bold Statement About Nick Chubb's Future

4 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Analyst Believes Browns Should Target A 'Playmaker'

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Insider Ties Drafting WR Prospect To New Coach

4 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Names 2 RB Prospects For Browns Fans To Know

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Gives Back With New Foundation

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Analyst Names Potential 'Surprise Pick' For Browns At No.54

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Analyst Can't Get Behind Team Drafting 1 Position

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Had Pre-Draft Visit With Dual-Threat CB Prospect

5 days ago

Browns Nation