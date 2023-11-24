Browns Nation

Browns Defender Has ‘Fun’ Description For His Time In Cleveland

By

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed someone hungry and ready to compete, and Maurice Hurst II sure fit that criteria.

It hasn’t been easy, and some people doubted his ability to stay on the field, but he’s thrived in Cleveland.

When asked about his days with the Browns, Hurst told Zac Jackson of The Athletic that it’s been: “The most fun I’ve ever had.”

He spent most of the past couple of years watching from the sidelines as he nursed injuries, but he’s now become a part of the league’s finest defensive line.

Hurst was only able to play two games in as many seasons, and seven since suffering an ankle injury when he was still with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

He knew it wasn’t going to be easy to find a team that could trust him and give him another chance, but Jim Schwartz was ready to take a chance on him.

The 28-year-old spent his first three years with the Raiders before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

Injuries derailed his career in the Bay Area, but the talent and physical tools were just too obvious to ignore, especially if he was willing to take a veteran minimum deal.

He’s been spectacular in his first year with the Browns, even subbing in for pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith, and contributing all over the defensive side of the field for Schwartz.

Injuries will obviously always be a concern with him, but it seems like he’s finally found his footing and his home in this league.

