Browns Rule Out Key Defender For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns are sitting uncomfortably at 2-7 coming out of their bye week to take on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday with a cleaner bill of health than they have had in quite some time.

Even though the team got much healthier over the bye week, one key defender will be out for Sunday’s Saints game.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared on X that rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been ruled out for the Saints game after sitting out Friday’s practice after being added to the injury report on Thursday with a knee injury.

#Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., who sat out Friday after being added to the injury report Thursday with a knee injury, has been ruled out for the #Saints. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 15, 2024

The rookie second-round pick has played sparingly this season but has the opportunity to start earning more playing time if he can stay healthy now that the trade deadline has passed, so this knee injury is troublesome in the sense that it will take away from some needed reps.

Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson will continue to see the majority of reps on the interior defensive line until Hall returns.

Hall is the only player who isn’t on injured reserve who has been ruled out for the Browns this week, as the team truly did get healthier over the bye week, particularly on the offensive line and in the secondary.

It’s unclear how serious this knee injury is for Hall, but it doesn’t sound like anything that should keep him out long-term.

However, it’s important to err on the side of caution since he is only 21 years old and the team is 2-7.

