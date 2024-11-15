Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 15, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Browns Coach Joe Woods Has Surprising Admission About Nick Chubb

Former Browns Coach Joe Woods Has Surprising Admission About Nick Chubb

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

One of the silver linings of the Cleveland Browns’ unfortunate 2-7 start has been superstar running back Nick Chubb’s recovery from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season.

Chubb hasn’t yet started posting the type of gaudy numbers this fanbase is used to seeing from him.

Still, he looks to be working his way back into that dominant every-down bell-cow back that he used to be, and one former coach recently had a surprising admission about Chubb.

The Browns will visit the New Orleans Saints this week and go up against former Browns coach and current Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who had plenty of respect for Chubb’s hard work in an article on the team’s official website.

“I still haven’t heard him talk and I was there for three years,” Woods joked on Thursday. “He doesn’t say nothing, he’s a grinder. He’s one of those backs where it’s 2 yards, 4 yards, 5 yards, 2 yards, boom, he hits a 20- or 30-yarder. He’s one of those backs who runs behind his pads. I see the quickness in his movement, watching him run.”

This is a common sentiment about Chubb, who has always been a stoic and consistent force out of the backfield.

Browns fans and people within the organization are simply happy to have Chubb back healthy.

Hopefully, after a bye week and three games under his belt, Chubb will use this Saints matchup to get back to his typical levels of production.

NEXT:  Browns Coach Raves About 1 Player's Work Ethic This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation