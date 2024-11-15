Former Browns Coach Joe Woods Has Surprising Admission About Nick Chubb

One of the silver linings of the Cleveland Browns’ unfortunate 2-7 start has been superstar running back Nick Chubb’s recovery from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season.

Chubb hasn’t yet started posting the type of gaudy numbers this fanbase is used to seeing from him.

Still, he looks to be working his way back into that dominant every-down bell-cow back that he used to be, and one former coach recently had a surprising admission about Chubb.

The Browns will visit the New Orleans Saints this week and go up against former Browns coach and current Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who had plenty of respect for Chubb’s hard work in an article on the team’s official website.

“I still haven’t heard him talk and I was there for three years,” Woods joked on Thursday. “He doesn’t say nothing, he’s a grinder. He’s one of those backs where it’s 2 yards, 4 yards, 5 yards, 2 yards, boom, he hits a 20- or 30-yarder. He’s one of those backs who runs behind his pads. I see the quickness in his movement, watching him run.”

This is a common sentiment about Chubb, who has always been a stoic and consistent force out of the backfield.

Browns fans and people within the organization are simply happy to have Chubb back healthy.

Hopefully, after a bye week and three games under his belt, Chubb will use this Saints matchup to get back to his typical levels of production.

