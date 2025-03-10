Cowboys Star Was Shocked About Myles Garrett’s Contract Extension

The Cleveland Browns are on the heels of making a massive move.

After weeks of uncertainty due to Myles Garrett’s trade request, the Browns put their money where their mouth was, signing him to a massive, four-year contract extension.

A collective sigh of relief was felt within the fanbase, as this move indicated that the team would hold onto one of the best defenders in the league.

While the excitement of the Browns faithful was palpable after the announcement, this move received mixed reviews from people outside the Browns’ fanbase.

Micah Parsons, for example, is waiting for a contract extension of his own, and couldn’t believe Garrett’s deal was done before him, as he indicated on X.

“Lol yooo wtf,” Parsons wrote.

Lol yooo wtf 😂 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 9, 2025

Parsons has allegedly been working with the Dallas Cowboys on an extension of his own, but as of March 10th, nothing has come to fruition.

The Cowboys defender might be making some calls to his agent about this, but that’s not the Browns’ problem.

Garrett is staying in town, which is all that the team is worried about.

Knowing that Garrett is sticking around for the foreseeable future means that the Browns don’t have to worry about trying to replace that position, one less thing for them to worry about during the rebuilding process.

The team can now shift their attention to positions like quarterback and the offensive line, potentially hoping to find some new additions via the draft and free agency.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns attack their rebuild and how long it will take them to become contenders.

