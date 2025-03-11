Browns Rumored To Land Big Name QB ‘By The Weekend’

The Cleveland Browns need a new quarterback.

Even if Deshaun Watson were healthy, the team seemed ready to move on from him anyway.

And given how he’s played when he’s been healthy, it’s hard to disagree with that decision.

Over the past couple of months, the Browns have been linked to multiple signal callers, but several of them have already joined new teams.

However, it seems like they can still land one big name quarterback out there.

According to team insider Zac Jackson, the Browns have had their eyes on Kirk Cousins for quite a while now.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, Jackson stated that they will have Cousins soon, maybe as early as this weekend.

“Probably by the weekend, they’ll have Kirk Cousins…always has been No. 1 plan,” Jackson said.

"Probably by the weekend, they'll have Kirk Cousins…always has been No. 1 plan. The not so subtle message that they have given us is that the roster wasn't the problem." ➡️ @AkronJackson w/ @KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony on #Browns QB plan 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/OWoyX90k7M pic.twitter.com/nEV9I7vxos — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 11, 2025

He stated that it was very unlikely that the Atlanta Falcons would be willing to pay him as much money as they owe him just to be a backup.

Then again, he also acknowledged that it might happen, and if that’s the case, the Browns will be left scrambling to find a new quarterback.

The Falcons have more than enough reasons to keep him, as they will have to pay him a steep salary and absorb a massive cap hit anyways, and they will still have to find a backup for Michael Penix Jr.

Nevertheless, Cousins could also try to force his way out, and knowing that he would get a chance to be a starter with Kevin Stefanski leading the way, the Browns are a logical destination.

