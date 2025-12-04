Browns Safety Grant Delpit Wins Big NFL Award

The Cleveland Browns haven’t done a lot of winning on the field, but some of their stars have excelled off of it. Not everything has been negative this season.

That’s definitely the case with Grant Delpit. As shown by the team on social media, the star safety was just named the club’s winner for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award this season.

Per the team, Delpit earned this recognition for his hard work as an ambassador for Stay In The Game Cleveland, an initiative that aims to bolster student attendance.

He has also put in the work with his GD Express foundation.

“We’re proud to announce Grant Delpit as this year’s club winner for Walter Payton Man of the Year! It’s a well-deserved recognition of his service to the community with the work of his GD Express foundation and role as a @SITG_Browns Ambassador!”

The Browns have one of the most loyal fan bases in all of professional sports. The team has been through some terrible times, yet they continue to be there every year.

That’s why it’s so nice to see the players giving back whenever they have a chance to do so. Delpit has been a class act and a role model and pillar of the community ever since the second he arrived in Northeast Ohio, and, hopefully, that will continue to be the case for many more years to come.

He also happens to be one of the most underrated safeties in the league. He’s a hard worker, hard-hitting player with great defensive instincts, and he’s also emerged as a respected voice and leader in the locker room.

He’s the type of player all coaches and teammates would run through a brick wall for.

