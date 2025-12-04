Insider Predicts Surprising Browns Front Office Move In 2026

The Cleveland Browns have struggled mightily over the past couple of years. They’ve won a grand total of six games in the past two seasons combined, and both times, they had what most people would agree was a legitimate chance to make the playoffs before the season.

They were coming off a trip to the postseason last season. This year, they had a stellar rookie class, and the AFC North was up for grabs.

That’s why many fans and analysts have finally had it with Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean the front office feels the same way.

With that in mind, NFL insider Albert Breer shared his honest thoughts on how things will go down in Northeast Ohio in 2026.

In his latest column, he predicted that Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry will get another year together.

“To me, the reason [parting with Berry and Stefanski] won’t happen is because it took nearly a decade for Jimmy Haslam and his family to find the right structure and mix of people to run their football operation. The combination of Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry delivered playoff berths in Year 1 and Year 4, and the bumps since can be connected back to the organizational decision to trade for Deshaun Watson. As such, one bad year needs to be considered with context. Alright, I’ll give you a verdict. Stefanski and Berry get another year, and a chance to build off a really good 2025 draft class, with two first-round picks to work with in April, and a big quarterback question to answer,” Breer wrote.

That might be fair to a degree. For starters, Kevin Stefanski has proven to be a good coach in the past, even winning two Coach of the Year awards.

He hasn’t been given a good hand more often than not, and that ultimately falls on the General Manager. Berry, however, really nailed it with the 2025 NFL Draft class, and while it was about time he had a good draft, he might have earned the benefit of the doubt.

This might not be what the fans want to hear, and they have every right to be sick and tired of the results. Unfortunately, they’re not the ones calling the shots here.

