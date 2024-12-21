Browns Season Ticket Holder Gives Up Tickets, Writes Letter To Jimmy Haslam

The Cleveland Browns have not enjoyed much success as an organization over the years, and the 2024 NFL season is no different as the team will be missing the postseason yet again.

After a successful and surprise run last year, the Browns took a major step back this season largely due to injuries and poor quarterback play.

The Deshaun Watson experience is just about over, though he will remain on the team next year due to the guaranteed money left on his deal.

Outside of Watson, though, the franchise could be headed for more change as no one should feel safe after such a disappointing season.

Aside from the on-field struggles, the team is also mulling a new stadium move in Brook Park from its current home in downtown Cleveland.

However, some fans aren’t pleased with the potential move and one even went so far as to give up their season tickets they’ve had since 1946 and write a personal letter to owner Jimmy Haslam.

“My late father bought the tickets upon returning from WWII, we have invested well over $100,000 in non-adjusted dollars even though none of us has lived in Cleveland since 1982. Every season. Through Red Right 88, The Drive, The Fumble. The Move under previous ownership and conflict of conscience from the signing of DeShaun Watson,” the fan wrote.

#Browns season ticket holder since 1946 gives up his tickets and writes a letter to Jimmy Haslam:https://t.co/yPNc7MYzOE pic.twitter.com/jOs1Lg1QML — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) December 21, 2024

Haslam and the rest of the ownership group for the Browns recently announced details of the move which encompasses a mixed-use project including a new enclosed stadium.

“We will not subsidize destroying our historic legacy by moving the Browns out of downtown Cleveland,” the fan also said.

It would be a major change for Cleveland and its fanbase and it already sounds like some of them are not going to be happy with the move.

Owners will typically do what’s in their own best interest, so it’ll be interesting to see if the public will be able to do anything about the planned move.

