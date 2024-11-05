Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, November 5, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Send 3-Word Message To Za’Darius Smith After Trade

Browns Send 3-Word Message To Za’Darius Smith After Trade

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Just before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, the Cleveland Browns traded defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, a deal that had been rumored for a little while.

Smith will strengthen a Detroit Lions team that was already the best in the NFC and help make up for the season-ending injury to budding star Aidan Hutchinson.

At the same time, it continues to appear as if the Browns may be entering some sort of retooling or even rebuilding process.

Their official X (formerly Twitter) account expressed gratitude with a simple three-word message: “Thank you, Z!”

At age 32, Smith continues to be an effective pass rusher, and he was one rare bright spot in what has otherwise been a miserable season for Cleveland.

Through nine games this season, he has 5.0 sacks, seven quarterback hits and six tackles for loss.

It is starting to look like Cleveland’s roster could look significantly different once next season starts than it did this September.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles in Week 7 and will be out for the rest of this season, and there are rumors that he may have played his last game for them.

Trading him, however, would be extremely difficult, given his huge contract, plunging production, and off the field issues.

NEXT:  NFL Insider Reveals Browns' Plans Before Trade Deadline
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Robert Marvi
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

Browns Nation