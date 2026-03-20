Browns Send Goodbye Message To Veteran RB After Big Move

The Cleveland Browns are turning the page on another chapter of their roster, and this time it involves a familiar face in the backfield.

After four seasons with the team, running back Jerome Ford is moving on, and the organization made sure to recognize his contributions before his departure.

In a post shared on social media, the Browns expressed their appreciation for Ford and what he brought to the franchise.

“Thank you, Jerome Ford, for all you’ve contributed over the past four years since being drafted. Best wishes for the next chapter in D.C.,” the team wrote.

Thank you, @JeromeFord, for all you've contributed over the past four years since being drafted. Best wishes for the next chapter in D.C. pic.twitter.com/iGKs5HGtnX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 19, 2026

Ford was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and quickly worked his way into a meaningful role.

While he may not have always been the featured back, Ford made the most of his opportunities when called upon. He showed flashes of explosiveness and versatility, contributing both as a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Over his time in Cleveland, Ford accumulated 1,463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, providing depth and reliability at the position.

He also stepped into larger roles when injuries hit the running back room, demonstrating that he could handle increased responsibility when needed.

Now, Ford heads to Washington for the next phase of his career.

The move gives him a fresh opportunity and a chance to carve out a role in a new system. For Cleveland, it marks another transition as the team continues to reshape its roster heading into the upcoming season.

Not every player leaves with a public thank you from the team, and it is a sign that Ford made a positive impact both on and off the field.

As he begins his next chapter, Browns fans will likely remember the moments he delivered during his time in Cleveland.

And while he may no longer be part of the roster, his contributions helped shape the team over the past few seasons.

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