Joe Thomas Shares Interesting Take On Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns are entering a new era under head coach Todd Monken, and there has been plenty of debate about whether he is the right fit for the franchise.

One Browns legend believes the answer is clear.

As the team continues to reshape its identity, especially at the quarterback position, former All-Pro tackle Joe Thomas shared why he thinks Monken is exactly what Cleveland needs right now.

Thomas recently broke down his perspective on the hire and how it aligns with where the Browns currently stand.

“I think Todd’s the right guy at the right time for the Browns, where they are,” Thomas said.

He went on to explain that coaching decisions are not one size fits all across the NFL.

“I think that is something that a lot of fans miss and teams do too. Every team has different needs, depending more on whether you’re a veteran-led team, or have a quarterback that’s been around and he kind of runs the show.”

Thomas made it clear that the Browns’ current situation calls for a specific type of leadership.

“If you don’t have a quarterback or have a young quarterback, then I wanna coach that can develop that position because that’s the most important human being in the franchise.”

The Browns are still searching for stability at quarterback, and Thomas emphasized just how critical that position is to a team’s success.

“That quarterback better be good, otherwise everyone’s going to get fired,” Thomas added.

His comments highlight why Monken’s background could be so valuable.

Known for his offensive expertise and experience working with quarterbacks, Monken was brought in to help develop the most important position on the field.

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