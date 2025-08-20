Browns Send Veteran Defender To Jets In Trade

The Cleveland Browns made a strategic roster move this week that shows how depth at one position can become a valuable trade asset.

With several additions strengthening their defensive line, the Browns found themselves with more talent than roster spots available.

The organization decided to capitalize on that depth rather than simply release a promising young player during final cuts.

“Trade: Browns agreed to trade DT Jowon Briggs and a 2026 7th-round pick to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared on X.

Trade: Browns agreed to trade DT Jowon Briggs and a 2026 7th-round pick to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2025

The deal makes sense for both teams. Cleveland gets draft capital while moving a player who faced long odds of making the final roster.

The Browns added veteran Maliek Collins in free agency and selected Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick, creating a crowded depth chart.

Briggs spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad before earning a late promotion due to injuries.

He appeared in six games and recorded 13 tackles with one fumble recovery. The seventh-round pick from the 2024 draft showed potential as a run-stopping interior defender but needed more development time.

Cleveland’s defensive tackle rotation now centers around Collins and rookie Graham, with veteran Shelby Harris providing experienced depth.

The move could also open opportunities for undrafted free agent Adin Huntington, who has turned heads during preseason action.

For Briggs, the trade offers a fresh start with the New York Jets.

The change of scenery might provide the playing time and development opportunities that were limited in Cleveland’s deep rotation.

NEXT:

Colin Cowherd Raises Eyebrows With Browns Take