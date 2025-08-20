Colin Cowherd Raises Eyebrows With Browns Take

The Cleveland Browns will start the season with Joe Flacco at quarterback.

The Browns always knew he was the best option to win now, even though he’s clearly not the best option for the future.

Then again, the team’s likely decision to keep four quarterbacks on the roster is still somewhat eyebrow-raising.

That’s why Colin Cowherd believes they might be motivated to lose, which is why they’re actively choosing not to address other areas of need on their roster.

Talking on “The Herd,” Cowherd elaborated his case:

“I’m not going to insinuate that somebody is tanking, but I do think there’s a way to build a roster that doesn’t prioritize winning today. For example, let’s say a franchise in a tough division needs a star quarterback like Arch Manning. You’re not going to outright tank in the NFL, but if you keep four quarterbacks, that means every Sunday you have three players who won’t play—on what is already one of the weakest rosters in a tough division,” Cowherd said.

"I’m not going to insinuate somebody’s tanking but I do think there is a way to build a roster that doesn’t prioritize winning today."@colincowherd says the Browns are looking to the future by keeping 4 QBs on the roster pic.twitter.com/DRZwkx4Irz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 19, 2025

The Browns will have two first-round picks in next year’s first round.

The 2026 NFL Draft is expected to be stacked at the quarterback position, headlined by Texas star Arch Manning.

However, Manning could opt to return to college for another season, and given his family’s history of pulling strings in the NFL Draft, the Browns can’t bank all their hopes on them being able to get him.

Of course, there will be other options, as Drew Allar is an Ohio native, not to mention that he’s also projected to be a star.

Whatever the case, it seems like the Browns aren’t that sold on either of their rookie quarterbacks, at least as potential starters.

They will only have one season to figure out whether one of them can be their guy for the future, and not playing them makes it seem like they feel they don’t have that type of upside.

Still, anything can happen in this league, and this wouldn’t be the first time the Browns have had to start three or more quarterbacks in a single season.

