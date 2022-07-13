Browns Nation

Browns Set To Break A New Streak In 2022 Season

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been enjoying some stability since Kevin Stefanski took over as head coach.

In his first year on the job, the Browns finished with an 11-5 record to enter the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Their punishing run game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt worked to perfection.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield was able to lead the passing game to finish with 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns.

They may have missed the postseason in 2021 but their 8-9 record is better than any of their finishes from 2008 to 2019.

Even if they regressed a bit, the team’s front office knows that Stefanski is still the best person for the role.

Therefore, his return ends an infamous streak for the Browns.

Orange and Brown Report’s Anthony Reinhard revealed that the last time Cleveland brought back its head coach and coordinators for three consecutive seasons was in 1993.

That year, Bill Belichick entered his third year as Browns head coach.

He did not have an offensive coordinator during that year but Nick Saban was his defensive coordinator.

He led the Browns to a 7-9 record that year but went on to coach the franchise for two more seasons before the team transferred to Baltimore.

 

Stefanski Always Finds A Way To Win

Even those eight wins from last season can be considered a miracle because of Mayfield’s performance and the injuries they dealt with.

However, he will have another try to lead the franchise with his trusted coordinators.

Alex Van Pelt will take charge of the offense while Joe Woods is on defense.

Both of them have talented players to work with which could help their winning cause.

Stefanski could face another challenge if Deshaun Watson gets suspended indefinitely.

But there’s reason to believe that he’s ready for the possibility and is preparing accordingly.

