Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

The Cleveland Browns continue their pursuit of a new Offensive Coordinator.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, they could make a run at former Philadelphia Eagles assistant Brian Johnson, who was recently fired from that very same position a couple of days ago (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

Breaking: Former #Eagles OC Brian Johnson scheduled to interview today for the #Browns OC vacancy — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 25, 2024

Johnson took the reins from Shane Steichen, who left to coach the Indianapolis Colts, but was fired after just one season, with head coach Nick Sirianni claiming the offense ‘got stale’ later in the year.

The 36-year-old had been their quarterbacks coach in 2020 and 2021 and was instrumental in Jalen Hurts’ development and rise to stardom.

Johnson is considered to be one of the most promising young assistants in the league, so it shouldn’t take long before he finds a new job.

The Browns also reportedly interviewed former Buffalo Bills’ OC Ken Dorsey, who was fired mid-season and replaced by Joe Brady.

RBs coach Stump Mitchell and TEs coach T.C. McCartney were also let go.

The Browns are looking to revamp their offensive coaching staff to tailor-make it for Deshaun Watson.

The franchise quarterback was only able to make six appearances last season, and he’s played just 12 games since getting a fully guaranteed five-year extension worth $230 million.

Needless to say, taking him back to his usual level will be the No. 1 priority for whoever gets the offensive coordinator job.

Also, expect the team to put an emphasis on adding more talent to their wide receivers corps, just like they did with their pass-rushing unit in the previous offseason.