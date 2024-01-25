Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

By

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
Brian Johnson (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue their pursuit of a new Offensive Coordinator.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, they could make a run at former Philadelphia Eagles assistant Brian Johnson, who was recently fired from that very same position a couple of days ago (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

Johnson took the reins from Shane Steichen, who left to coach the Indianapolis Colts, but was fired after just one season, with head coach Nick Sirianni claiming the offense ‘got stale’ later in the year.

The 36-year-old had been their quarterbacks coach in 2020 and 2021 and was instrumental in Jalen Hurts’ development and rise to stardom.

Johnson is considered to be one of the most promising young assistants in the league, so it shouldn’t take long before he finds a new job.

The Browns also reportedly interviewed former Buffalo Bills’ OC Ken Dorsey, who was fired mid-season and replaced by Joe Brady.

RBs coach Stump Mitchell and TEs coach T.C. McCartney were also let go.

The Browns are looking to revamp their offensive coaching staff to tailor-make it for Deshaun Watson.

The franchise quarterback was only able to make six appearances last season, and he’s played just 12 games since getting a fully guaranteed five-year extension worth $230 million.

Needless to say, taking him back to his usual level will be the No. 1 priority for whoever gets the offensive coordinator job.

Also, expect the team to put an emphasis on adding more talent to their wide receivers corps, just like they did with their pass-rushing unit in the previous offseason.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Insider Reveals Newest Addition To The Coaching Staff

14 hours ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Reveals What Made This Browns Season Special

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joel Bitonio Shares Clear Thoughts About Joe Flacco's Stint

22 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns assistant coach Stump Mitchell

Stump Mitchell Speaks On 'Bad Blood' Against The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Interviewing Top OC Candidate Today

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Former Browns Coach Has Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Changes

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Stump Mitchell Has Clear Message About Browns QB Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Warns Browns About Major Loss This Offseason

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Admits He's Following 1 Team's Playoffs Run

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message On Browns' Early Playoffs Exit

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Makes Strong Statement On Nick Chubb's Future

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns GM Answers Big Question About Kevin Stefanski's Duties

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry Makes His Thoughts Clear On Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Suggests Big QB Change For Browns Next Season

3 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Notable Scout Makes Big Projection For Browns OC Candidate

3 days ago

Super Bowl trophy

Browns Have Shocking Odds To Win Next Season's Super Bowl

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Notable QB Coach Makes Strong Statement About Browns OC Candidate

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fan

Fans React To Latest Report About Browns OC Opening

4 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Makes Honest Admission About His Prior NFL Experiences

4 days ago

Houston Texans helmet

Browns To Interview Texans Coach For OC Job

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Ken Dorsey

Browns Interview Former QB for OC Opening

4 days ago

Former Carolina Panthers running backs coach Duce Staley

Browns Have Reportedly Offered RB Coach Position To 1 Person

4 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Reporter Says Browns Should Go For AFC South OC

4 days ago

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

No more pages to load