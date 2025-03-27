Browns Set To Meet With Interesting WR Prospect

The Cleveland Browns need help at wide receiver, and they will likely turn to the NFL Draft to address that.

While most people have raved about Matthew Golden, and rightfully so, another Texas Longhorns wideout will also take his talents to the league.

According to a report by Aaron Wilson, the Browns are set to meet with Texas standout Isaiah Bond.

Bond is a very athletic wide receiver with quick moves and elite acceleration.

With his explosive burst and speed, he makes defensive backs look sluggish.

WR Isaiah Bond, Texas Dynamic receiver with elite speed (4.39) – Big-play weapon – Explosive vertical stretch ability – Upper tier ball tracking – Leverages track pedigree to thrive short and deep – RAC ability – Set up man for teammates – Confident and sudden route running -… pic.twitter.com/zMNCQHjV0Q — The Film Room (@Cover1FilmRoom) March 27, 2025

He’s also a great route runner who excels at creating separation.

He’s dynamic and fluid with his movements, and that’s one of the things that make him so dangerous in the open field.

Bond is a perennial downfield threat with top-end speed, and he’s lethal after the catch.

On the downside, he’s not the biggest guy out there.

He’s slightly undersized, which limits his catch radius and makes him a risky bet in contested catch situations.

He also tends to struggle against more physical and aggressive defensive backs, and that could obviously be a major issue at the next level.

Unsurprisingly, he’s also not much of a factor as a run-blocker for all the factors aforementioned.

Some believe he has shown shades of Jaylen Waddle, and he could be available either late in the second round or early in the third.

Given his elite speed and impressive route-running skills, it’s not much of a surprise to see the Browns interested in pairing him with Jerry Jeudy.

