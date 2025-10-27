Browns Shake Up Roster After Patriots Defeat

The Cleveland Browns continue to make roster moves.

They couldn’t get much going in a Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots.

The day after, they made two transactions.

The Browns have signed tight end Caden Prieskorn to the practice squad and released undrafted free agent running back Ahmani Marshall.

We've signed TE Caden Prieskorn to the practice squad and released RB Ahmani Marshall from the practice squad 📰 » https://t.co/hGdF8YX647 pic.twitter.com/q7XbIJkCpY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2025

Marshall turned some heads in the preseason and looked like a strong candidate to make the roster at one point.

However, with veteran Jerome Ford staying, and rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the mix, they no longer have room for him, even though Judkins was injured against the Patriots.

Prieskorn, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 250 pounds, has spent time with the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Denver Broncos. He was most recently on the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

He was an All-SEC honoree at Ole Miss and was invited to play in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Browns seem set at tight end, as rookie Harold Fannin Jr. had a touchdown reception in the loss, and veteran David Njoku returned from a one-game absence.

Prieskorn is a gifted athlete and a willing physical blocker.

With Njoku’s future up in the air as the NFL trade deadline nears, it won’t hurt to have Prieskorn around.

Njoku is playing in the final year of his contract, and while reports suggest the Browns will keep him, he could be traded if an enticing offer arises before the Nov. 4 deadline.

NEXT:

Analyst Delivers Blunt Message To Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam