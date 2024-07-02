Browns Share Sad News About Mascot

The Browns have multiple mascots for their team, ranging from human characters to live dogs representing the infamous Dawg Pound fanbase.

Cleveland’s characters include Chomps – a dog-like figure – and Brownie the Elf while their actual dogs include Swagger Jr., Muni, and Stripes.

The Browns’ official Twitter account announced the passing of the six-year-old SJ – a bullmastiff – in a post on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are so grateful for his many years of loyal support and cherish all of the wonderful memories he helped create for fans young and old,” the statement that was shared by the organization noted along with a picture of SJ.

We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mascot, SJ. We are so grateful for his many years of loyal support and cherish all of the wonderful memories he helped create for fans young and old. pic.twitter.com/bQ6c6HiuA7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 2, 2024

SJ debuted as a mascot in 2019 for Cleveland, serving as the team’s mascot after Week 10 of the season.

The bullmastiff took over from Swagger after SJ’s father – the Browns’ first live mascot – battled cancer during the 2019 regular season.

SJ became one of three members of the live mascot crew as the organization added Muni – named after the infamous Muni Lot – and Stripes to their lineup.

On the team’s website, SJ was remembered for his favorite chew toy – a Pittsburgh Steelers’ Terrible Towel.

In addition to game-day duties, the Browns use their live and character mascots for events around town and have created several dog-friendly promotions for their passionate fanbase.

The Browns have one of the league’s busiest lineups for mascots with five total despite most franchises employing only one or two mascots.

Four organizations – the Packers, Chargers, Jets, and Giants – have no known mascots for their fanbases.

NEXT:

Browns WR Coach Chad O'Shea Praises 1 Player's Progress