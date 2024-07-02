Browns WR Coach Chad O’Shea Praises 1 Player’s Progress

The Cleveland Browns made a change to the offensive coach staff despite making the playoffs last season, electing to bring in Ken Dorsey to run the offensive coaching staff.

As the coordinator in Buffalo, Dorsey ran a three- and four-receiver set that was successful in opening the field for quarterback Josh Allen and helped several wide receivers become household names for the Bills.

Dorsey will attempt to do the same in Cleveland as the Browns have a deep receiver group looking to build their resumes in this pass-friendly offense.

One receiver that could make his mark is the recently acquired Jerry Jeudy.

PFF Fantasy & Betting’s official Twitter account shared Browns wide receiver coach Chad O’Shea’s praise of the veteran receiver in a recent post.

“Jerry’s made so much progress learning the offense, learning his teammates,” O’Shea said about Jeudy.

Jerry Jeudy is finding his way in the Browns offense 🚀

The Browns acquired Jeudy from the Denver Broncos this offseason for multiple draft picks.

Cleveland extended Jeudy’s contract within the same week the team added him to the roster, notching a three-year, $52 million deal with the fifth-year athlete.

Denver drafted Jeudy with the team’s first-round selection in the 2020 draft, and the former Alabama star started 44 of the 57 games he played for the Broncos.

Jeudy’s best season came in 2022 as the wide receiver caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

Cleveland is looking to pair Jeudy with star receiver Amari Cooper this season.

The Browns also have talented receivers Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman returning as well, a pair of athletes looking to make their mark in the league this year.

