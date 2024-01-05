Browns Share Strong Message About 2024 Pro-Bowl Snubs

Browns Nation

It seems like, for the first time ever, everybody’s rooting for the Cleveland Browns.

And how could they not?

The Browns have overcome adversity over and over, getting wins in games they were supposed to lose and having the ultimate feel-good story in the league with quarterback Joe Flacco leading the way.

Needless to say, it has taken a lot of hard work and a major team effort to get the team to where it is right now.

That’s why the Browns’ social media account took a big shot at the league over some very notable snubs 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The Browns complained about the fact that kicker Dustin Hopkins, defensive backs Greg Newsome II and Grant Delpit, and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah didn’t make the cut despite being among the best in their position from start to finish.

Even so, this shouldn’t strike as much of a surprise at this point.

It’s not a secret that the Pro Bowl has been a popularity contest for quite a while.

Also, pass rusher Myles Garrett got hurt in the latest edition of the Pro Bowl, and that’s not a risk we would want our players to take.

On top of that, even though being named to the Pro Bowl Games is obviously a huge honor, no one actually wants to participate in the event; everybody wants to play in the Super Bowl.

Hopefully, those Browns players who did make the cut won’t be able to partake in the festivities either because they will be focused on winning a bigger and more significant prize instead.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

