Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Newest Browns Signing Makes Heartfelt Admission

Newest Browns Signing Makes Heartfelt Admission

By

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Rodger Saffold
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

 

As the Cleveland Browns celebrate their first postseason berth since 2020, the team continues to add pieces to their roster.

On January 3, Cleveland signed former St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold.

Saffold was born and raised in Bedford, Ohio, and starred as a member of the offensive and defensive lines for the Bedford High School Bearcats.

Growing up down the interstate from Cleveland turned Saffold into a lifelong Browns fan.

After signing with his favorite team, Saffold took to Twitter to share, “Back where it all started! Dream come true. I know my Dad and Grandfather smiling up there.”

A picture of Saffold on his post (playing with the Buffalo Bills in 2022) includes a quote saying that he “Lived and died with this team [Browns].”

Saffold was a two-star recruit in high school and had offers from Indiana, Kansas, Ohio University, and Illinois.

He chose to become a Hoosier and was named a starter in his freshman year, eventually playing in 42 games and starting 41.

The All-Big Ten selection was then taken in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Rams.

From Day 1, Saffold became an integral part of the Rams offensive line, spending the next nine years with the organization including a move to California in 2016.

During his final season with L.A., the team posted a 13-3 record and advanced to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots before losing 13-3.

Over the next few years, Saffold was a member of the Titans from 2019 to 2021 before a one-year stint in Buffalo.

Saffold spent the majority of the 2023 season on the practice squad of the New York Jets before recently becoming a Brown.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns Coach Reveals Thoughts On David Njoku Making First Pro Bowl

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt and QB Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Clear Statement On Browns Super Bowl Aspirations

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Impressive Run

9 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Jokes About Age Gap With Teammates

1 day ago

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals HC Sets Clear Expectations Ahead Of Browns Game

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joe Flacco #15 throws the ball prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Explains Why Joe Flacco Is Her 'Favorite Story In All Of Football'

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Have Signed A Veteran Offensive Lineman Ahead Of Bengals Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Holds Unique NFL Record In The Past 3 Seasons

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Legendary Browns QB Passes Away At The Age Of 87

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

ESPN Reveals Their Super Bowl Chances For Browns

3 days ago

Browns Send Special Message To Their Fans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Clears Up Potential Browns Effects Of NFL Week 18

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Graphic Shows Browns Duo Is Making NFL History

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Jets Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Browns CB Greg Newsome II Praises Notable Lions Rookie

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares Thoughts On 'Incredible' Performance From Browns WR

4 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

David Njoku Sounds Off On Analyst That Doubted The Browns

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Injured Browns Defender Could Return For The Playoffs

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Flacco #15 looks on in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Flacco Reached Another Milestone In Win Over Jets

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Injury Update On Elijah Moore

5 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Cavs Fans Had Special Gesture With Browns Star

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

ESPN reporter issues a warning about Browns players

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Analyst Who Predicted Browns Losing Record

6 days ago

Browns Coach Reveals Thoughts On David Njoku Making First Pro Bowl

No more pages to load