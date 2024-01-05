Newest Browns Signing Makes Heartfelt Admission

As the Cleveland Browns celebrate their first postseason berth since 2020, the team continues to add pieces to their roster.

On January 3, Cleveland signed former St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold.

Saffold was born and raised in Bedford, Ohio, and starred as a member of the offensive and defensive lines for the Bedford High School Bearcats.

Growing up down the interstate from Cleveland turned Saffold into a lifelong Browns fan.

After signing with his favorite team, Saffold took to Twitter to share, “Back where it all started! Dream come true. I know my Dad and Grandfather smiling up there.”

A picture of Saffold on his post (playing with the Buffalo Bills in 2022) includes a quote saying that he “Lived and died with this team [Browns].”

Saffold was a two-star recruit in high school and had offers from Indiana, Kansas, Ohio University, and Illinois.

He chose to become a Hoosier and was named a starter in his freshman year, eventually playing in 42 games and starting 41.

The All-Big Ten selection was then taken in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Rams.

From Day 1, Saffold became an integral part of the Rams offensive line, spending the next nine years with the organization including a move to California in 2016.

During his final season with L.A., the team posted a 13-3 record and advanced to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots before losing 13-3.

Over the next few years, Saffold was a member of the Titans from 2019 to 2021 before a one-year stint in Buffalo.

Saffold spent the majority of the 2023 season on the practice squad of the New York Jets before recently becoming a Brown.