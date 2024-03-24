Browns Nation

Insider Explains Why Browns Re-Signed Cade York

By

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York
Cade York (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns currently have one of the best special teams units in the league.

Browns special teams coach Bubba Ventrone has proven to be a guru at this, and he’s earned the benefit of the doubt.

That’s why if he believes that Cade York can still turn out to be good, the team won’t hesitate to listen to him.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see them taking another chance on the LSU product (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

She revealed that the team intended to bring him back all along after releasing him last season, but they couldn’t because he signed with the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad and later with the New York Giants to their active roster.

Now, they add him for depth behind veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins, giving him another opportunity to get his career back on track.

York’s talent was obviously there.

He had a remarkable career in college, and his NFL career got off to a dream start, knocking down a 58-yard field goal to give the Browns their first season-opening win in almost two decades.

Truth be told, it seems like he’s lost all confidence in his skills, so it’s all about working the mental aspect of the game.

He’s young, and the team doesn’t have to spend a whole lot of money to keep him around with this futures contract.

So, even if some fans aren’t ready to forgive him for his misses just yet, it won’t hurt to keep him around for a little longer.

