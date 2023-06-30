Browns Show Off Notable Transformations Of Several Top Stars

The Cleveland Browns and their fans have plenty to be optimistic about as training camp for the 2023 season nears.

They have made some major additions to the defensive side of the football, which was their big weakness in 2022, including defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and defensive end Za’Darius Smith.

In addition, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be with the team for a full season, as his 11-game suspension is now firmly in the rear-view mirror, and he can focus on building chemistry with his teammates.

To have some fun during the slow news cycle in the summer, the team decided to take on an eye-opening task.

The Browns tweeted out some transformations of a few stars from when they joined the team until now.

Tight end David Njoku had arguably his best season yet, posting 628 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and his 6-foot-4, 246-pound frame makes him a nice target in red-zone situations.

He had perhaps the highlight of the 2022 season when he made this one-handed catch to score a touchdown and force overtime in a Week 12 game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which the Browns won.

DAVID NJOKU ARE YOU KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/ll6uhWXgsy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2022

Safety Grant Delpit had a very nice sophomore season in 2022 with 10 passes defended, four interceptions, and 105 combined tackles (72 solo).

He will be joined by free agent signing Juan Thornhill, a safety who has been showing promise lately and has earned two Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Guard Joel Bitonio has helped give the Browns one of the better offensive lines over the last couple of seasons, and he will help protect Watson while giving the three-time Pro Bowler time to do his thing.

Finally, Myles Garrett is Cleveland’s centerpiece on defense, and his ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks is perhaps the first thing opponents need to be cognizant of when they take on the Browns.