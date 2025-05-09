Browns Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns had an impressive 2025 NFL Draft, adding seven top prospects from this year’s class to their roster.

Those seven players aren’t the only new players Cleveland will watch during the organization’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

On Friday, the Browns announced 13 undrafted free agent signings for their roster, adding seven more offensive players to their ranks.

We've signed 13 undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp 📰 » https://t.co/BjHJ6REmyT pic.twitter.com/7c9ydTqynm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 9, 2025

Offensively, the Browns added former North Carolina A&T tackle Jason Ivey, South Carolina wide receiver Gage Larvadain, Appalachian State running back Ahmani Marshall, SMU center Justin Osborne, University of San Diego wide receiver Ja’Seem Reed, Cincinnati guard Dartanyan Tinsley, and Appalachian State fullback Eli Wilson.

Defensively, Cleveland signed deals with former Tulane defensive end Adin Huntington, TCU cornerback LaMareon James, Colorado State cornerback Dom Jones, Pittsburgh safety Donovan McMillon, and USC linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold.

Cleveland also landed a long snapper, inking a deal with former TCU special teams player Brent Matiscik.

Some of the Browns’ new players have some significant milestones under their respective belts, especially the team’s defensive backfield signings.

Cornerback LaMareon James led the Big 12 last season in pass deflections, recording 14 to rank second in the nation during the 2024 season.

Fellow cornerback Dom Jones likely has the most college experience of any rookie, having played in 66 games over his five-year career split between North Dakota State and Colorado State.

Safety Donovan McMillon notched a team-best 115 tackles in 2024, his second consecutive season with at least 100 tackles.

All 13 players will report to the team’s rookie minicamp this week, joining the Browns’ draft picks in this three-day introduction to their NFL franchise.

